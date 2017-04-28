Tesla TED talk hits semis and gigafactories

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk spoke at a TED event today in Vancouver.

Musk showed a teaser picture of the company's electric semi-truck and called it a "spry" long-range truck than can be driven like a sports car.

Musk also highlighted the expected power of the company's EV truck. "With the Tesla semi we want to show that an electric truck can out torque any diesel semi," he said.

In what could be another significant reveal from Musk, he disclosed that Tesla plans four more gigafactories down the road to help meet global demand for battery cells.

Sources: Bloomberg, Business Insider