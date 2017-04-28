Cliffs Natural Resources upgraded to Outperform at FBR following "solid" Q1

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF +1% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with a $10 price target at FBR following "solid" Q1 results vs. the firm's estimates.

Due to lower iron ore prices, CLF cut its FY 2017 EBITDA guidance to ~$700M; with shares trading in the mid-$6s, the firm figures CLF is now discounting long-term iron ore prices of $55/metric ton; however, CLF maintained full-year guidance for non-commodity price related items.

FBR believes the stock is at a reasonable entry point for a company that has addressed its balance sheet overhang and is well positioned to supply North American iron ore demand for the foreseeable future.