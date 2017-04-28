Phillips 66 sees refineries running at mid-90% in Q2 after just 84% in Q1

Phillips 66 (PSX +2.2% ) says it expects its refineries to run in the mid-90% range of their combined capacity in Q2, after running at 84% of capacity in Q1, primarily due to overhauls at refineries in California, Illinois, Louisiana and New Jersey.

During today's earnings conference call, CEO Greg Garland also said PSX and other refiners can expect growth in midstream operations such as pipelines and terminals along with petrochemical production, but not so much from refining itself; "Refining is a good business," he said. "It's just long term, we don't see it growing."

In its Q1 results, the loss in PSX's refining business narrowed to $2M from $95M a year ago, and realized margins improved to $8.55/bbl from $6.47 in Q4.

Complying with federal renewable fuel requirements continues to drag on margins, CFO Kevin Mitchell said during the call, even though the cost for RINs has fallen this year.