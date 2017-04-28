Dish Network in a central seat as telecom/media deals race begins

With a lengthy quiet period on merger discussions in the communications industry coming to an end, Charlie Ergen -- chief of spectrum-heavy (if not "spectrum-using") Dish Network (DISH -0.9% ) -- may be a "kingmaker."

Among a wide variety of rumored deal possibilities, Dish could be in the middle of talks between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (TMUS -0.7% ) as those two consider a merger, or it could find help in the arms of others who could use billions of dollars worth of airwaves, like Verizon (VZ -1.6% ) or a cableco like Comcast (CMCSA -1% ) or Charter (CHTR -1.1% ).

Barclays upgraded Dish Network on those prospects; Dish may be a preferred partner for different firms for different reasons.

"This process is also likely to highlight the strategic value of Dish's satellite business which, despite challenging trends, is in our view an underappreciated strategic asset," writes Kannan Venkateshwar, also pointing to the unorthodox idea of a Dish-DirecTV (T -0.7% ) combo based on synergies alone.

SoftBank (SFTBY +0.4% ) chief Masayoshi Son needs to be cautious about demanding too much for its airwaves from T-Mobile, BTIG's Walt Piecyk says, lest it push T-Mobile toward Dish. “Now, with the quiet period lifted, every hour that passes without a deal is an an indication that Masa has not been able to come up with a offer that is attractive to Deutsche Telekom,” he says.

Dish reports earnings Monday and eyes will be on anything Ergen has to say about M&A.