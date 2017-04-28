Stocks tick lower to finish strong April

Stocks slipped on the day but tallied gains for the week and the month, as investors mostly brushed off weak economic data and focused on generally strong corporate earnings.

For the week, the S&P gained 1.5%, the Dow rose 1.9% and the Nasdaq jumped 2.3%; for all of April, the S&P added 0.9%, the Dow advanced 1.3% and the Nasdaq climbed 2.3%.

With nearly 300 companies in the S&P 500 issuing their Q1 reports, earnings are on track to rise 12% Y/Y, above analyst consensus expectations for 9.1% earnings growth as of March 31.

Only three of 11 S&P sectors finished higher, led by techs (+0.3%), aided by Alphabet's 3.7% gain following better than expected earnings and revenues.

On the flip side, the financial sector weighed on the broader market, losing 0.9%.

U.S. crude oil climbed 0.7% to close at $49.33/bbl but the June contract fell 3.4% for April, as investors became concerned that oil producers may not extend their production cuts into H2.

Treasury prices were mixed, with the 10-year yield slipping by a basis point to 2.28% and the two-year yield gaining a point to 1.27%.