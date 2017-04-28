Comcast comp: CEO Roberts takes 9% pay cut to $32.96M

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) chief Brian Roberts brought home $32.96M in total compensation for 2016, a 9% cut from the previous year, according to proxy materials filed for the company's annual meeting.

He's received a slight salary bump, but the value of change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation was halved, to $4.3M.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh also saw a pay cut, to $25.7M in total comp from $40.65M overall, as did Comcast Cable chief Neil Smit (to $25.4M from $27.95M).

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke, though, saw a large increase, to $46.1M from $33.7M, largely because of a $10M increase in option awards.

Shares in the company appreciated 22.3% in price during 2016.

Comcast holds its annual meeting June 8.