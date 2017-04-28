Lockheed Martin locks down $1.38B pact for F-35 fighters

Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.6% ) has secured a $1.38B contract with the Pentagon for F-35 aircraft.

The deal is an advance acquisition contract covering 130 F35 Lightning II craft, for the Air Force (about 23%), Navy (about 3%), Marine Corps (9%), non-Department of Defense participants (38%), and foreign military customers (27%) -- as well as another 110 craft for the non-DoD participants and foreign customers.

The extensive work will take place in Texas, California, the UK, Florida, New Hampshire, Japan, and Baltimore.