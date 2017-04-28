Aeterna Zentaris +3% as it readies Zoptrex study announcement

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) says it will announce top-line results for its ZoptEC Phase 3 clinical study -- of Zoptrex (zoptarelin doxorubicin) in women with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic endometrial cancer -- before the market open on Monday.

Shares are up 3% after hours as some investors chatter around positive results in the announcement.

The company plans a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET Monday.