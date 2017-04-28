Reuters: Shaw Communications floating sale of ViaWest

Shaw Communications (SJR -0.4% ) is looking to get out from data-center unit ViaWest, part of a continuing re-focus on the company's core, Reuters reports.

The Canadian telecom had bought ViaWest three years ago for $1.2B from private-equity owners, and it's reportedly looking for much more in a sale.

It will face the usual challenges for telecoms trying such sales, though, since data-center assets are often deeply embedded in telecom firms.

Sources told Reuters Shaw is working with Toronto-Dominion on an auction for the unit.

Shaw unloaded its media arm to sibling Corus Entertainment last year for C$2.65B, funds it used in part to buy Wind Mobile (now Freedom Mobile).