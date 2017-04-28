Alphabet doubles up Google CEO Pichai's pay, to $200M

A proxy filing from Alphabet (GOOG +3.6% , GOOGL +3.7% ) shows that Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, earned $199.7M in total compensation, just short of double the prior year.

His compensation is relatively simple for Silicon Valley: $650,000 in salary, $372,410 in other comp -- and stock awards amounting to $198.7M. He had earned $100.6M in 2015 on stock awards roughly half that size.

Among other named executives, Chairman Eric Schmidt had total compensation of $4.31M, down from the prior year's $8M; CFO Ruth Porat brought home $39.1M, vs. 2015's $31.1M; and Chief Legal Officer David Drummond earned $664.4M, down slightly from $672,823 (though he earned a $40M-plus stock award in 2014).

Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin again took home just $1 each in total compensation.

The company holds its annual meeting June 7 starting at noon ET in Mountain View, Calif.