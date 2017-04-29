Apple asks California to change proposed self-driving car testing policies

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has asked California regulators to make changes in the state's proposed policies on self-driving cars, the latest sign the company is pursuing driverless car technology, according to a Reuters report yesterday.

AAPL filed its suggestions three days after the state said it would review comments before deciding whether to make changes to the policy that aims to allow companies to test vehicles without traditional steering wheels and controls or human back-up drivers.

Although it has never openly acknowledged it is looking into building a car, AAPL secured a permit earlier this month to test autonomous vehicles in California.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was among other companies that also filed comments suggesting changes, saying California would "stifle innovation" if it barred testing of autonomous vehicle that weigh 10K lbs. or more.

Others filing comments in response to California's request were Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) self-driving car unit Waymo, Ford (NYSE:F), Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Uber (Private:UBER).