Apparel 2.0: Here comes on-demand manufacturing

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to cast a shadow over the apparel industry. Not only does the e-commerce giant create pricing headaches for major clothing manufacturers, but the company's supply chain efficiencies and trove of consumer data are exceedingly hard to match.

The next shot from Seattle could be even more disruptive. Amazon has a patent in its back pocket for a process covering the on-demand manufacturing of clothing and other products in a computerized method (screen capture tof AMZN patent).

"By aggregating orders from various geographic locations and coordinating apparel assembly processes on a large scale, the embodiments provide new ways to increase efficiency in apparel manufacturing," reads the patent. The implication is that excess inventory would be no longer be a problem.

Amazon, which already has it own brands of shoes, dresses and suits, is also planning to develop a line of activewear, according to a Recode report.

While it's unclear in what direction Amazon's apparel push will go, on-demand apparel manufacturing could create a broad reset in the textile industry. Early adopters could be investment winners.

