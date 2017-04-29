HBO, Showtime come together for non-PPV boxing title fight

In an atypical move today, HBO (NYSE:TWX) and Showtime (NYSE:CBS) are coming together for the first time to co-televise a non-pay-per-view boxing match.

The two will each broadcast the heavyweight championship bout between Vladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua -- live on Showtime at 5:30, with HBO doing a tape-delayed broadcast at 11 p.m.

The move stands out because of the two rivals' differing strategies on big-money fights, R. Thomas Unstead notes. Showtime, not long ago one of the biggest distributors of pay-per-view fights, has moved key boxing coverage to its premium service or to CBS, leaving HBO as the main PPV distributor for boxing.

Boxing broadcasts mean big money: HBO and Showtime came together two years ago to co-distribute the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight, which ended up smashing records with more than $400M in revenue.