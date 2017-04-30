Caterpillar could yield 20% over the next year - Barron's

Barron's is positive on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), which convincingly beat consensus estimates when it reported Q1 earnings last week. Shares gained 8%.

Barron's says CAT is benefiting from a rebound in commodity prices, strong China orders, and a rise in quote requests from U.S. customers encouraged by “pro-business policy in regards to infrastructure and tax reform."

CAT is in a strong position to benefit from Trump tax cuts; a lower corporate rate not only benefits the company directly, it also allows customers to spend more on big machines.

Operational changes made during its recent slump should generate profits during the next upturn.

Consensus is that earnings will double by 2020. This could be conservative.

Shares could return 20% over the next year, including the 3% dividend yield.