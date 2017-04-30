China manufacturing growth slows

Growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed in April, as producer price inflation cooled and policymakers' efforts to reduce financial risks weighed on demand.

The government's official PMI fell to a six-month low of 51.2, while growth in the services sector dipped to 54.0.

The first official economic indicator for the second quarter suggests an expansion may be poised to decelerate this year after unexpectedly picking up to 6.9% in Q1.

