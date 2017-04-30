Netflix show leaked early by hacker

A hacker or group of hackers known as thedarkoverlord shared most of the episodes of the upcoming season of Orange Is the New Black on a file-sharing site over the weekend after Netflix refused to meet a ransom demand.

Content from ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC were also stolen in an attack on post-production studio Larson Studios that occurred late last year, according to a boast by the hacker/hackers.

It's possible that Netflix will release the fifth season of Orange Is the New Black early due to the leaking.