Bloomberg to run 24-hour news service on Twitter

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is bringing its vision of 24-hour streaming TV to life with the help of Bloomberg as a key partner.

The two will create a round-the-clock service with news produced solely for Twitter, in an announcement to come at a Monday event that Michael Bloomberg and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey are holding for advertisers.

It will be "broader in focus than our existing network," says Bloomberg Media's Justin Smith, and be made up of live news reporting from global bureaus along with curated video posted by users.

Notably, the service will be ad-supported, and tip of the spear for Twitter as it fights in a tough market for video ad dollars with YouTube, Facebook and even Snapchat.