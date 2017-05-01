Fox reportedly discussing JV with Blackstone to bid for Tribune Media

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) is in talks with Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to launch a bid for Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO), according to reports.

The two would reportedly form a joint venture for the deal, with Blackstone's cash and Fox's owned-and-operated stations.

Tribune owns 42 TV stations across the country along with national chnanel WGN America.

The move would present a challenge to the conventional wisdom: that Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), itself an owner of 173 local stations, was set to acquire Tribune Media with the help of an ownership-rule change at the FCC.

Sinclair is reportedly considering a bid in the "high 30s" for Tribune, whose shares closed Friday at $36.56, but might face a bidding war now.