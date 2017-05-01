Rexford Industrial acquires industrial property for $16.5M and sells property for $6.9M.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) announced the acquisition of 2390 Ward Avenue, located in Simi Valley within the Ventura County submarket, for approximately $16.5M. The highly-functional property contains 138,700 square feet on 8.07 acres and is leased at below-market rates.

Additionally, the Company disposed 9375 Archibald Avenue for approximately $6.9M.

Proceeds from the disposition and borrowings under the Company's line of credit were used in a tax deferred 1031 exchange to fund a portion of the Ward Avenue acquisition.

"We continue to source and close accretive investments with stable cash flows in our supply-constrained target infill Southern California submarkets, and, in this case, we were able to efficiently recycle proceeds from the sale of a non-core asset," stated Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel, Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. "We acquired the property through an off-market transaction, 100% leased by two entrenched tenants, providing an attractive yield. As we progress through 2017 and beyond, we remain excited about our pipeline of opportunities and are focused on executing our internal and external growth initiatives to create long term value for shareholders."

