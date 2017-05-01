Futures start May in the green

Many markets across Europe and Asia are closed for the May Day holiday, but U.S. stock index futures are up 0.2% as the federal government averted a shutdown.

Investors are also waiting a raft of economic reports, including readings on inflation, manufacturing and construction spending.

Oil is down 0.5% at $49.09/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1264/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.3%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV