Multi Packaging Solutions completes acquisition of Paris Art Label Company, Inc.

Multi Packaging Solutions International (NYSE:MPSX) completed the acquisition of Paris Art Label Company, Inc.

The acquisition of Paris Art fits perfectly with MPS’s previously announced strategy to expand its capability and presence in the label sector globally.

Commenting on the acquisition, Marc Shore, CEO of MPS, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Paris Art team into the MPS family. Both companies share a common vision: to provide innovative products of the highest quality to our customers. Acquiring Paris Art is a significant step in enhancing our offering to our customers and achieving our strategic goals.”

