Pembina Pipeline to buy Veresen in $9.7B deal

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) agrees to acquire Veresen (OTC:FCGYF), creating one of Canada's largest energy infrastructure companies in a deal valued at C$9.7B, including debt.

PBA is offering Veresen shareholders a choice of 0.4287 per PBA share or C$18.65/share in cash, a 22.5% premium to PBA's April 28 closing price in Toronto.

The combined company would own 5.8B cf/day net of gas processing infrastructure across western Canada by 2018 and would have exposure to reserves in key producing basins in the U.S. Rockies via the Ruby Pipeline.