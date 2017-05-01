Centennial Resources buys Delaware Basin properties for $350M

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) agrees to acquire certain undeveloped acreage and producing oil and gas properties in the core of the Northern Delaware Basin from GMT Exploration for ~$350M.

CDEV says the deal increases its Delaware Basin position to 88K net acres from 76K net acres at year-end 2016.

As a result of the deal, CDEV raises its 2020 production target to 60K bbl/day of oil from a previous 50K bbl/day, which would represent a ~80% four-year compound annual oil growth rate during 2016-20.