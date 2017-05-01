Alkermes completes patient enrollment in antipsychotic efficacy study of ALKS 3831 for Schizophrenia

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) completes patient enrollment in ENLIGHTEN-1, the first of two key phase 3 studies in the ENLIGHTEN clinical development program for ALKS 3831, an investigational, novel, once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of schizophrenia.

The multinational, randomized, double-blind phase 3 study is designed to evaluate the antipsychotic efficacy of ALKS 3831 compared to placebo over four weeks in patients experiencing an acute exacerbation of schizophrenia. Topline results from the study are expected in mid-2017.

ENLIGHTEN-2, the second key study from the ENLIGHTEN development program for ALKS 3831 is ongoing and enrolling patients with data expected mid-2018. The study is designed to evaluate the weight gain profile of ALKS 3831 in patients with schizophrenia over a six-month treatment period compared to olanzapine.