Valeant Pharma makes $220M in unscheduled debt payments

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) says it has made $220M in unscheduled debt payments after completing the sales of a manufacturing facility in Brazil and three skincare brands to L'Oréal more quickly than expected.

The debt payments show VRX is making progress toward turning around the company, CEO Joseph Papa tells WSJ. “Now we have the latitude to make some investments in the business over the next few years and get good returns for our shareholders.”

VRX says the paydowns will raise the total sum of debt paid back since Q1 2016 to more than $3.6B; the company’s debt totaled $32.3B early last year.