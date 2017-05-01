General Growth full-year guidance inline with consensus

Q1 FFO of $346.2M or $0.36 per share vs. $382.8M and $0.38 one year ago.

Same-store NOI of $567M up 2.9% Y/Y; EBITDA of $530M up 3.7%.

Tenant sales per square foot (<10K square feet) of $591, up 0.6% Y/Y. Tenant sale per square foot (all less anchors) up 0.9% on a LTM basis.

2.57M shares bought back during quarter for $23.16 each, total of $59.6M.

Q2 FFO per share guidance of $0.34-$0.36; full-year FFO guidance of $1.56-$1.60. Midpoint of $1.58 matches Street estimates, though Q2's midpoint of $0.35 is two cents below Street.

Conference call at 9 ET

GGP flat premarket