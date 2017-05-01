Earnings on tap for Mondelez International

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic issues his earnings preview on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

"We see downside, as margin trends may disappoint. Although our 50c EPS estimate is in line with consensus (on better sales due to FX), we see flat gross margins (consensus has +50bp), which would mark four quarters in a row of no gross margin expansion or even declines (despite favorable cost climate). Our EBIT margins are 30bp below consensus," writes Zuanic.

The consensus estimates on Mondelez are for revenue of $6.47B and EPS of $0.50. The company spills numbers tomorrow after the bell.

