Intra-Cellular Therapies sinks after FDA info request

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) fall sharply after the FDA asks for more information on findings observed in nonclinical animal toxicology studies of lumateperone.

ITCI response: "We are preparing responses to the FDA’s request for additional information and intend to proceed with our long-term safety study of lumateperone in patients with schizophrenia. If the FDA deems our responses regarding the nonclinical findings to be sufficient, we intend to submit an NDA for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia by mid-year 2018 supported by the efficacy studies we have conducted to date."