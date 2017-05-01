Engility wins $170M National Aeronautics and Space Administration contract

Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) won the re-compete of the Systems and Software Assurance Services contract from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Engility will help NASA’s Independent Verification and Validation program support missions to explore earth and the universe, including future moon and Mars expeditions.

“This win continues a relationship with a NASA program that began more than 12 years ago,” said Engility CEO Lynn Dugle. “Our talented IV&V experts are supporting significant national initiatives at leading-edge institutions including NASA’s flight centers, research centers, and laboratories as well as selected non-NASA federal/state/local organizations with mission critical software.”

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, single-award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, awarded in the second quarter of 2017, has a 5-year period of performance.

Press Release