New Residential nears deal with Ocwen; OCN up nearly 10% premarket

Details are somewhat sketchy as New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) management went through the points quite quickly on the earnings call, but NRZ will pay Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) $425M for at least some MSRs. Alongside, Ocwen will be hired as subservicer for a period of about 5 years.

NRZ will also purchase 4.9% of Ocwen's common stock - roughly $13.9M as of Friday's close.

Ocwen +9.6% premarket

