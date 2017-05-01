China approves Bristol-Myers' all-oral regimen for chronic hepatitis C

China's drug regulator approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) all-oral treatment for hepatitis C, which will be the first therapy of its kind for the liver disease to be sold in the country.

BMY's treatment combines two antiviral drugs, daclatasvir and asunaprevir, for use against a type of hepatitis C known as genotype 1b, the most prevalent in China; the regulator also approved daclatasvir for use in combination with other drugs to treat more types of the disease.

BMY says daclatasvir's approval provides "clear evidence" that the efforts multinational pharma companies have undertaken to realize the potential of China's vast market are starting to pan out.