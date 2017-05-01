Camping World lands Gander Mountain assets

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) announces the acquisition of certain assets of Gander Mountain Company and Overton’s, Inc.

The company was the winning bidder last week at a bankruptcy auction for certain assets of Gander Mountain and its Overton’s boating business.

The Overton’s inventory will be picked up for an amount equal to cost, which as of the date of the auction was approximately $15.6M, plus $22.15M for certain other assets (real estate leases, IP, platforms, etc.).

"The structure of our deal provides much flexibility and will not only allow us to refine the inventory selection and select only those stores which are profitable or we believe have a clear path to profitability, but will also allow us to immediately offer our comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources to the existing Gander Mountain and Overton customer base and in stores in which we elect to operate," notes Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis.

Source: Press Release