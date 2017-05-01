Fitbit responds to Flex 2 explosion

"Based on our initial investigation, including testing of her device by a leading third-party failure analysis firm, we have concluded that Ms. Mitchell's Fitbit Flex 2 did not malfunction," a Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) spokesperson told ABC News. "The testing shows that external forces caused the damage to the device.

"We have not received any other complaints of this nature and we want to assure our customers that they can continue to enjoy their Flex 2 and all Fitbit products with confidence."

