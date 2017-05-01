Bob Evans Farms completes food business transition, approves special dividend

Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) announces that it completed the sale of Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Gate Capital, as well as the completion of its acquisition of Pineland Farms Potato Company.

The company says the two deals mark the beginning of a new era in which it will focus exclusively on realizing the full potential of its BEF Foods business.

"We expect to leverage our acquisition of Pineland Farms Potato Company and our superior on-shelf performance to generate continued side-dish sales growth, particularly in expansion markets and new retail channels such as club and convenience stores. We also expect to grow in the food service channel as we partner with restaurant chains to help them better manage their costs while providing high quality products for their guests," says CEO Mike Townley.

The company approves a special dividend of $7.50 per share payable June 16 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30.

