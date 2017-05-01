Five Point IPO worth $6 per share to Lennar - Susquehanna

via Bloomberg

California homebuilder Five Point Holdings last month filed for an IPO, and Susquehanna's Jack Micenko figures it's worth about $6 per share to Lennar's (NYSE:LEN) book value.

Lennar currently carries its Five Point investment at $268M, or roughly $1 per share of book value. Micenko figures Five Point's fair value as close to $24 vs. the $18-$20 offering range, noting a land and lot position that "simply cannot be replicated."

As part of the IPO, Lennar plans to invest another $100M into Five Point, bringing its stake up to 40.2%.