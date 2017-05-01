Strong revenue trend continues in Macau

Macau gaming revenue jumped 16.3% in April to 20.2B ($2.52B) patacas in April, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The consensus estimate was for a 15% gain. The region saw a 18% jump in revenue during March.

The gambling region has now recorded nine straight months of positive growth.

YTD Macau gaming revenue +13.8% to 83.64 patacas.

Analysts sees strong revenue growth for the balance of the year, although the pace of growth may fall back from the last two months.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

