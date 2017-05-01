Dish Network -1.2% as revenues miss, subs decline

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) has turned 1.2% lower premarket after its Q1 earnings, a report where it beat bottom-line expectations but shed more subscribers than expected and posted revenues that declined and missed.

Net income fell as well, to $376M from $400M.

Net pay TV subscribers fell by about 143,000, a steeper decline than a year-ago 23,000. Gross activations were 547,000 vs. a year-ago 657,000; the company closed the quarter with 13.528M pay TV subs.

Pay TV ARPU fell to $86.55 from $87.94; churn rate also rose, to 1.69% from 1.63%.

The company also lost about 25,000 net broadband subscribers to finish the quarter with about 555,000.

Conference call to come at noon ET.

Press Release