Stocks open higher as U.S. government avoids shutdown

Stocks open higher following news that Congressional leaders reached a deal to fund the government through September 30; Dow +0.1% , S&P +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

Today's trading volume likely will be on the light side, given that markets in Europe, China, Hong Kong and Brazil are closed in observance of Labor Day; Japan's Nikkei closed +0.6% .

While few announcements came in this morning, Apple, Facebook, Tesla and BP all report earnings this week.

U.S. crude oil -0.8% at $48.94/bbl, looking to avoid its third weekly decline after slipping 0.7% last week and 6.3% the week before.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield up by 2 bps at 2.30%.

Still ahead: PMI manufacturing, ISM manufacturing, construction spending, U.S. auto sales