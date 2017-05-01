Tribune Media +7.3% as likely bidding war heats up with Fox interest

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) has jumped 7.3% in regular action after news that Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.3%, FOXA -0.4%) is considering a team-up with Blackstone (BX +0.8%) on a bid for the TV station owner.
That would raise the likely prospect of a bidding war, with Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -2%) already looking at a "high 30s" bid for Tribune and Fox/Blackstone examining an all-cash bid that would have Fox's stations included.
Tribune's now up among the highest 30s, at $39.23.
Nexstar Media Group (NXST -1.1%) is also eyeing Tribune.
All are facing a Thursday deadline for final bids, The Wall Street Journal reports.