Tribune Media +7.3% as likely bidding war heats up with Fox interest

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) has jumped 7.3% in regular action after news that Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.3% , FOXA -0.4% ) is considering a team-up with Blackstone (BX +0.8% ) on a bid for the TV station owner.

That would raise the likely prospect of a bidding war, with Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -2% ) already looking at a "high 30s" bid for Tribune and Fox/Blackstone examining an all-cash bid that would have Fox's stations included.

Tribune's now up among the highest 30s, at $39.23.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST -1.1% ) is also eyeing Tribune.

All are facing a Thursday deadline for final bids, The Wall Street Journal reports.