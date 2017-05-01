Reuters: Elliott to court BHP's Australian shareholders on overhaul

BHP Billiton (BHP +0.6% ) shareholders in Australia will meet this week with activist investor Elliott Management, which is pushing for strategic changes at the miner, Reuters reports.

Elliott is seeking feedback from other investors about its proposed overhaul of BHP, and the group could be gaining traction in its efforts, according to the report.

BHP has rejected Elliott's demands that BHP spin off its U.S. oil assets, alter a corporate structure built on dual listings in London and Sydney and hand back more money to shareholders.