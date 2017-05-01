Cable One completes acquisition of NewWave Communications

Cable One (CABO +0.3% ) completion the acquisition of NewWave Communications for $735M cash.

The combination of Cable ONE and NewWave creates a leading high-speed data and cable company serving more than 1.2M primary service units in 21 states and expands Cable ONE’s footprint into additional non-metropolitan markets for which the Company has optimized its strategy and operations.

“Our acquisition of NewWave is extremely positive for our customers, our associates and our shareholders,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO of Cable ONE.

Press Release