Treasurys cut losses after slow manufacturing data

The ISM Manufacturing PMI for April came in at a decent 54.8, but that's down from 57.2 in March, and well south of estimates of 56.5.

New Orders fell to 57.5 from 64.5; Production rose to 58.6 from 57.6.

Also falling was Employment - to 52.0 from 58.9, and Prices to 68.5 from 70.5.

Alan Greenspan's old favorite indicator, Supplier Deliveries dipped to 55.1 from 55.9.

The 10-year Treasury price was lower on the session ahead of the print, but has returned to about flat. The yield is flat at 2.29%. TLT -0.1% , TBT +0.15%

ETFs: TBT, TLT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, UBT, DLBS, TLO, VUSTX, DLBL, TYBS