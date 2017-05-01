BP says Caspian gas pipeline's Georgia section ready by mid-2018

BP (BP -0.1% ) says it plans to complete by mid-2018 the Georgian section of the $40B southern gas corridor pipeline project bringing Caspian gas from Azerbaijan into Europe.

In the Georgian part of the project, BP says the construction of one of two compressor stations in 95% complete and the other is 55% ready, a 65-km pipeline is finished, and construction of a metering station near the Turkish border is underway.

The project, which is the largest attempt to bring new gas supply sources to Europe and would reduce the European Union's dependence on Russian energy, will start at Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field and cross through Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Albania and Italy.