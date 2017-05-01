Medical marijuana legislation moves forward in Mexico

Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA +0.4% ) announced that it applauds the Mexican Congress for passing legislation on April 28 to legalize the use of marijuana and cannabis for medical and scientific needs in Mexico.

The bill is now on its way to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to be signed into law.

The ruling from the Mexican lawmakers "eliminates the prohibition and criminalization of acts related to the medicinal use of marijuana and its scientific research, and those relating to the production and distribution of the plant for these purposes."

Source: Press Release