Avenue Therapeutics files for IPO

Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) files for an IPO to raise up to $50M.

The company says its primary objective is to establish IV Tramadol as a treatment for postoperative pain.

S-1 dive: "We expect to commence our Phase 3 program in the third quarter of 2017 and expect to report topline data from our two pivotal trials as early as the second quarter of 2018 and mid-2019, respectively. We also plan to conduct an open-label safety study, which will run concurrently with the two Phase 3 trials."

No pricing range has been set yet.