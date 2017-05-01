Alliance Resource Partners +9% after Q1 beat, higher guidance

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP +8.9% ) surges in early trading after reporting much better than expected Q1 earnings and an 11.7% rise in revenues on the strength of increased coal sales volumes and higher other sales and operating revenues.

Q1 coal sales revenues rose 9.3% Y/Y to $438.7M, with strong performances at the Gibson South, River View, Hamilton and Tunnel Ridge mines driving total coal sales volumes up 29% to 9.6 M tons and production volumes higher by 15% to 10.2M tons.

ARLP raises FY 2017 guidance, seeing revenues of $1.78B-$1.82B from its prior outlook of $1.71B-$1.78B and in-line with the $1.8B analyst consensus estimate, and coal production of 38.1M-39.1M tons from prior 37.9M-38.9M tons, and coal sales volumes of 38.5M-39.5M tons 37.9M-39.2M tons.

ARLP says it has secured volume and price commitments for ~35.5M tons in 2017, as well as coal sales and price commitments for 19M, 9.1M and 4.3M tons for 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.