Ocwen and New Residential confirm deal talks in press release

Following up on this morning's New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) earnings call in which the company disclosed the key bullet points of a busy weekend of working out a deal with Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN), the two put out a joint press release.

The new agreement relates to about $117B in MSRs, and would convert NRZ's existing rights to MSRs into fully-owned MSRs. This would be done as soon as possible following a definitive agreement.

As the MSRs transfer to NRZ, they will move to a new subservicer agreement (for Ocwen) for five years. NRZ will pay Ocwen $425M as the MSRs transfer (about what Ocwen for some time has said they were worth).

New Residential will also take a 4.9% equity stake in Ocwen (presumably throughly newly-issued stock, but this isn't specified).

NRZ +1.1% , OCN (currently under trading halt) +22.7% , ASPS +9.4%

