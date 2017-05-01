U.S. courts award CSRA $57M task order to secure IT assets

CSRA (CSRA +0.2% ) has been awarded a new, $57M task order by the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts.

CSRA will support AOUSC's Department of Technology Services, Information Technology Security Office for a one-year base period and up to three option years.

"We are excited to offer our IT security services to customers throughout the federal judiciary," said Executive Vice President Paul Nedzbala, head of CSRA's Health and Civil Group. "This new task order reinforces CSRA's reputation as a cybersecurity leader. Our talented personnel and collaborative approach will assist the judiciary in detecting, protecting, and responding to external threats."

