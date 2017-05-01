Big session for mall landlords as General Growth explores options

Might roughed-up, publicly-traded mall and shopping center owners about to be going into (or back into for some) private hands?
Noting a sizable "disconnect" between private and public valuations for his company's properties, General Growth Properties CEO Sandeep Mathrani says all options are on the table. GGP is higher by 6%.
Other names: Simon Property (SPG +3%), Brixmor (BRX +1.4%), Kimco (KIM +1.7%), Weingarten Realty (WRI +1.3%), Macerich (MAC +3.4%), Taubman (TCO +2.6%), PREIT (PEI +1.2%), Federal Realty (FRT +1.6%), DDR (DDR +1.9%), Tanger Factory (SKT +1.8%), Washington Prime (WPG +2.8%)