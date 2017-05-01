KBR selloff on U.K. probe unwarranted, analysts say

KBR (KBR +3.3% ) gains as much as 6%, as Vertical Research says Friday’s 9% selloff after news that the U.K. Serious Fraud Office was investigating the company over bribery and corruption allegations was unwarranted.

In upgrading shares to Buy from Hold, Vertical says KBR followed standard procedures; also, Deutsche Bank says investor concerns of another “Rolls Royce-sized” penalty appear overblown and the risk of KBR getting excluded from U.K. public contract bidding seems low.

KBR says it is conducting its own internal investigation into the matter as well as cooperating with the DoJ, SEC, and the SFO.